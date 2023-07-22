3 people were injured, houses, power lines, industrial enterprise were damaged: occupiers covered Nikopol with artillery fire. PHOTOS

In the evening of 21 July and in the morning of 22 July, the occupants shelled Nikopol, 3 people were injured.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"Three people were injured. A 57-year-old man and a 78-year-old woman were hospitalized with shrapnel wounds. Their condition is of moderate severity. Another 42-year-old man will be treated at home.



8 private houses and 9 outbuildings were damaged. A power line was damaged.



The aggressor shelled the town again at night. An industrial enterprise was damaged. There were no casualties," the statement said.



As noted, the Russians also attacked the region with a drone. The military from the AC "East" shot it down. It was probably a Shahed-136.

