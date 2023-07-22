Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 241,330 people (+640 per day), 4,140 tanks, 4,629 artillery systems, 8,096 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
As of the morning of 22 July 2023, the losses of the Russian occupiers are approximately 241,330 people.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 22.07.23 are approximately:
personnel - about 241330 (+640) people were liquidated,
tanks - 4140 (+7) units,
armored combat vehicles - 8096 (+16) units,
artillery systems - 4629 (+19) units,
MLRS - 693 (+1) units,
air defense systems - 448 (+8) units,
aircraft - 315 (+0) units,
helicopters - 310 (+0) units,
UAVs of the operational and tactical level - 3944 (+11),
cruise missiles - 1298 (+0),
ships/boats - 18 (+0) units,
motor vehicles and tankers - 7159 (+14) units,
special equipment - 691 (+5).
"The data is being updated," the statement said.
