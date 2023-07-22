Last night, Russians killed 6 civilians in Donetsk region, another 5 people were injured. INFOGRAPHICS

During the past day, July 21, the Russian invaders killed 6 civilians in the Donetsk region, and 5 more people were injured.

This was reported by the head of the RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"On July 21, the Russians killed 6 residents in the Donetsk region: 4 in New York and 2 in Druzhba.

Another 5 people were injured during the day," the report said.

In addition, it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovaha.

