Last night, Russians killed 6 civilians in Donetsk region, another 5 people were injured. INFOGRAPHICS
During the past day, July 21, the Russian invaders killed 6 civilians in the Donetsk region, and 5 more people were injured.
This was reported by the head of the RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.
"On July 21, the Russians killed 6 residents in the Donetsk region: 4 in New York and 2 in Druzhba.
Another 5 people were injured during the day," the report said.
In addition, it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovaha.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password