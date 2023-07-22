Destroyed 5 out of 5 "Shahed" UAVs and 9 reconnaissance drones, - Air Force

On the night of July 22, 2023, the Russian invaders attacked from the southeast with five Shahed-136/131 attack drones.

All 5 kamikaze drones were destroyed by the forces and means of air defense of the Air Force! This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

As noted, during the past 24 hours, on July 21, air defenses destroyed nine reconnaissance drones of the operational-tactical level.

During the current and past days, the Air Force launched more than 25 group airstrikes against the Russian occupiers.

Earlier, the head of the joint press center of the OC "South" Natalia Humeniuk reported that at night the enemy launched "Shahed" for reconnaissance of air defense forces in the South.

As reported, on the evening of July 21 and in the morning of July 22, the occupiers shelled Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, and 3 people were injured. Also, the day before, the enemy fired artillery at Ochakov.

The Kherson region was also under enemy fire - on July 21, the occupiers fired 414 shells on the Kherson region, including 9 at Kherson.

Censor.NET also wrote that last night the enemy directed drones to the territory of the Kirovohrad region. There were no casualties or destruction of civilian buildings.