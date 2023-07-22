​​4 people died and 3 were injured as result of shelling of New York in Donetsk region

On the evening of July 21, the occupying army bombed the town of New York, Donetsk region, killing four people and injuring three others.

This was reported by the Donetsk regional Prosecutor's office, Censor.NET reports.

"On June 21, 2023, around 7:05 p.m., the armed forces of the Russian Federation shelled New York of the Toretsk direction. Previously, the occupiers used FAB-250 aerial bombs against the townspeople.

As a result of the shelling, four local residents died, including a couple - the remains of their bodies were removed by rescuers from under the rubble of the destroyed house.

In addition, three more civilians were injured, in particular, a woman whose husband died.

They were taken to a medical facility with injuries of varying degrees of severity to provide qualified assistance," the prosecutor's office said.

It is also noted that residential buildings and farm buildings were damaged by blast waves. The final number of victims of the shelling is being determined.

