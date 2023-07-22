Explosions in Crimea. Aksyonov says about "attempted raid" of drones. Local telegram channel reports on arrivals at oil depot and airfield. VIDEO

Explosions are heard in occupied Crimea. Crimean puppet Sergey Aksyonov reported on an attempted raid using a UAV on infrastructural facilities of the Chervovohvardiysk District.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Aksyonov's Telegram channel.

"The adversary attempted to attack infrastructure facilities of the Chervovohvardiysk district of the Republic of Crimea using UAVs. Employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations are on-site to eliminate possible consequences. All specialized services are working," he notes.

Aksyonov also asks to keep calm and trust only official sources of information.

Meanwhile, the local Telegram channel "ChP Sevastopol" reports about the arrivals at the oil depot and the airfield in the village of Oktiabrske.

