Russian President Vladimir Putin said that "the first nuclear warheads have already been delivered to Belarus" for "deterrence". The intelligence agency of the US Department of Defense (DIA) said that they "have no reason to doubt" Putin’s statement.

According to the Federation of American Scientists, Russia has approximately 4,477 deployed and standby nuclear warheads, including about 1,900 tactical nuclear weapons. It is currently unclear how much of this arsenal Putin intends to move, and US and Western officials have not publicly confirmed that any weapons have been transferred to Belarus.

But senior DIA officials told a small group of reporters that analysts had "no reason to doubt" Putin's claims, and no reason to doubt "that they had some success" in the arms transfer.

Officials have not revealed why they believe this. They acknowledged that it would be difficult for the US intelligence community to track these weapons, even with satellite imagery.

In turn, Belarusian dictator Oleksandr Lukashenko said last month that in the face of aggression, he would "without hesitation" use Russian tactical nuclear weapons deployed on Belarusian soil. However, senior DIA officials do not believe that Lukashenko will have control over the arsenal. According to officials, it will most likely be fully controlled by Russia.

Nor do they believe moving the weapons to Belarus would change the global nuclear landscape or increase the risk of a nuclear incident, DIA officials said, since they would be stored in warehouses rather than forward deployed and controlled by Russian forces.

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller also said the US "sees no reason to adjust our own nuclear posture and no indication that Russia is preparing to use nuclear weapons."

While U.S. officials have expressed concern about Putin's rhetoric about the weapon, they have also repeatedly called the risk of Russia using it exaggerated. As the director of US National Intelligence, Avril Haynes, stated, Russia, which constantly threatens to use nuclear weapons, is unlikely to use them.