Ammunition warehouse detonates in Chervonohvardiysk district of Crimea. Decision was made to evacuate population and stop Crimean railway - traitor Aksyonov. VIDEO

As a result of a drone attack on the Chervonohvardiysk district in occupied Crimea, a detonation occurred at an ammunition warehouse.

This was confirmed by the Crimean puppet Serhiy Aksyonov, Censor.NET informs.

However, he traditionally assures that, according to preliminary data, there are no destructions or victims. However, the population from the 5-km impact zone still has to be evacuated.

"A decision was made to evacuate the population within a radius of 5 kilometers from the site of the emergency to temporary accommodation points. To minimize the risks, it was also decided to suspend the movement of the Crimean Railway," the traitor notes.

Aksyonov also expects that the consequences of the emergency will be eliminated in a short period.

