Enemy fired artillery at Krasnopillia district of Sumy region, 1 person was killed, 4 were injured

Today, July 22, Russian terrorists again struck the civilian population of the Sumy region with artillery.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Sumy RMA.

As noted, around ten o'clock in the morning, one of the villages of the Krasnopil community came under fire. 14 explosions were recorded.

"Preliminarily, as a result of the shelling, one person died and four were injured of varying degrees of severity. The wounded were taken to a medical facility," the report said.

The houses of civilians and objects of civil infrastructure were destroyed.

Read more: On July 21, Russians shelled Sumy region 26 times - 161 explosions recorded - RMA

"Unfortunately, the enemy is hitting civilians! It cynically destroys everything in its path. Our sincere condolences to the family and friends. We pray for the recovery of the wounded people. There will never be forgiveness for Russian terrorists," said Volodymyr Artiukh, head of the Sumy Police Department.

Also remind, that in the evening of July 21 and in the morning of July 22, the occupiers shelled Nikopol of the Dnipropetrovsk region, 3 people were injured. Also, the day before, the enemy fired artillery at Ochakiv.

Kherson region was also under enemy fire - on July 21, the occupiers fired 414 shells on the Kherson region, including 9 at Kherson.

Censor.NET also wrote that last night the enemy directed drones to the territory of the Kirovohrad region. There were no casualties or destruction of civilian buildings.

It was previously reported that on the evening of July 21, the occupying army bombed New York of the Donetsk region, killing four people and injuring three others.

Also, Censor.NET wrote that on July 21, two children were killed as a result of Russian shelling of the village of Druzhba, Toretska community (Donetsk region).