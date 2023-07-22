Zelensky about Russians: They are as demotivated as possible, they do not see any victories either in civilian life or in military

Russian society currently does not see any victories for Russia either on the battlefield or in the economy.

This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky during the 14th annual Aspen Security Forum, Censor.NET informs with reference to the press center of the President's Office.

"I think they are as demotivated as possible. They don't see any victories anywhere: in civilian life, in military terms. Even those who support President Putin's policy of war and aggression... I think that this percentage (of support. - Ed.) is decreasing," the head of state said.

