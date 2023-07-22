Occupiers took 100 children from Kherson region to sanatorium in Mordovia, - Center of National Resistance

The occupiers took another 100 children from Kalanchak in the Kherson region to the Lesnaya Skazka sanatorium in Saransk (Mordovia).

This was reported by the Center of National Resistance, Censor.NET reports.

"In the temporarily occupied territories, the Russians are actively pursuing a policy of assimilating Ukrainian children and destroying their self-identification. For example, the occupiers sent a new batch of Ukrainian children to camps to participate in cultural and educational activities. For example, the children were taken from Kalanchak to the Lesnaya Skazka sanatorium in Saransk (Mordovia).

Children will be given lectures about "SMO", their Russian affiliation and the teaching of pseudo-history in Putin's version. Also, Russian "actors" will perform in front of the children and teach Russian literature," the message says.

Read more: Residents of occupied Kherson region, who refused to obtain Russian citizenship, began to be forcibly deported to Russian Federation, - General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine