Troops of Russian Federation drive their equipment through Melitopol at night, - Mayor Fedorov

The Russians use Melitopol to relocate their military equipment.

The mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, announced this on the air of the telethon "Edyni Novyny", Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

He said that the occupied Melitopol remains an important transport hub for the Russian invaders. Yesterday afternoon, a huge convoy of Kamaz vehicles passed through Melitopol from Kherson to Berdiansk.

"Ruscists behind the wheel are dangerous. After all, they feel unpunished and do not pay attention to civilian cars. They drive heavy weapons at night. At the same time, they turn off the lights and sometimes communications in order to keep the movement of equipment a secret," he noted.

At the same time, Fedorov noted that the Ukrainian Resistance Forces know exactly about all the movements of the occupiers, "the last station of the ruscists is the black package," he added.