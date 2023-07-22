Military initiative at front has shifted to side of Ukraine, - Ministry of Defense

The Ministry of Defense emphasized that Ukraine has not yet used its full resources during the counteroffensive.

At the front, the military initiative has shifted to the side of Ukraine, said Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Havrylov, Censor.NET reports with reference to ZN.UA.

"Along the line, no matter what they say now that the Russians tried to do something in the Kupiansk region, it was a desperate attempt to somehow pull our forces away from other directions. But in general, the entire initiative is now on our side. This is important for our partners, especially from the military side. They understand all the challenges associated with changes and other issues, there is a constant exchange of information with partners, consultations on this topic," Harvrylov emphasized.

Read more: Troops of Russian Federation drive their equipment through Melitopol at night, - Mayor Fedorov

He noted that the Armed Forces advance from 100 meters to a kilometer every day.

"Every day we gnaw away our territory, we gnaw away the first and second lines of defense where Russia was able to build something," the deputy adds.

According to him, everyone understands that Ukraine has not yet used its full resources.