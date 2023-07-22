Heavy fighting continues in Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Mariinka sectors. 30 combat clashes took place over last day, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on July 22, 2023.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The evening report reads: "During the day, the Russian occupiers struck again at the territory of Ukraine using Shahed attack drones. As a result of successful combat work by the Air Force's air defence forces and means, all 5 attack UAVs were destroyed. In addition, the enemy launched 4 missile and 36 air strikes, fired 23 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, there were civilian casualties, and residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were damaged.

The likelihood of missile and air strikes across Ukraine remains high.

The enemy is focusing its main efforts on the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Mariinka directions, and heavy fighting continues. About 30 combat engagements took place over the last day.

Watch more: Zaluzhny showed joint work of artillerymen and motorized infantry. VIDEO

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions remained unchanged. No signs of the formation of offensive groups have been detected. Designated units of the Armed Forces of Belarus are performing tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine.

The enemy maintains military presence on the Siversk and Slobozhansk directions. It conducted an air strike near Vetarynarne, Kharkiv region. He fired mortar and artillery shells at more than 15 settlements, including Tymonovychi in the Chernihiv region; Seredyna-Buda, Ugroidy, Ryasne in Sumy region; and Kozacha Lopan, Strilecha, Ternova, Budarky in Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk direction, our troops are holding steadfastly. Kamianka, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Zakhidne, Kupiansk and Kyslivka in the Kharkiv region came under enemy artillery and mortar fire.

In the Lyman directions, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensives in the areas of Nadiia in the Luhansk region and Torske and Hryhorivka in the Donetsk region. It carried out air strikes in the areas of Serebriansky forestry and Spirne in Donetsk region. The settlements of Nevske and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region and Torske, Verkhniokamyanske, Spirne, and Rozdolivka in the Donetsk region came under artillery fire.

Watch more: Special forces of SSU destroyed 26 enemy targets. VIDEO

In the Bakhmut direction, our defenders successfully repelled enemy attacks near Bohdanivka and Ivanivske in the Donetsk region under heavy enemy artillery fire. More than 10 settlements suffered from enemy artillery shelling, including Vasiukivka, Markove, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Stupochki, Kostyantynivka, Druzhba and New York in Donetsk Oblast.

In the Avdiivka direction, under heavy fire from enemy aircraft and artillery, our defenders successfully repelled attacks by Russian troops in the area of Avdiivka. The enemy launched an air strike in the area of Severne, Donetsk region. At the same time, it shelled more than 10 localities, including Avdiivka, Pervomaiske and Nevelske.

In the Mariinka direction, Ukrainian defence forces continue to hold back the Russian offensive in the areas of Krasnohorivka and Maryinka in Donetsk region. The enemy launched an air strike near Krasnohorivka. He fired at more than 10 localities, including Krasnohorivka, Maksymilianivka, Heorhiivka, Mariinka and Pobieda in the Donetsk region.

In the Shakhtarsk direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensives in the area of Novomykhailivka, Donetsk region. It carried out an air strike near Blahodatne in the Donetsk region. It shelled more than 10 localities, including Paraskoviivka, Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar and Blahodatne in the Donetsk region.

Read more: Last day, marines destroyed 10 invaders and 38 quadcopters

In the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on preventing the further advance of our troops. Made unsuccessful attempts to restore the lost position in the area south of Novodarivka, Zaporizhzhia region. He carried out airstrikes in the districts of Huliaipilske, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanilivka, and Pyatikhatok of the Zaporizhzhia region. More than 25 settlements were hit by artillery fire, including Novodarivka, Huliaipole, Huliaipilske, Novoandriivka, Stepove, Kamianske of the Zaporizhzhia region; Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region; Zolota Balka, Dudchany, Berislav, Antonivka, Bilozerka, Veletenske of the Kherson region and the city of Kherson. At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol and Berdyansk directions, are entrenched at the reached boundaries, inflict fire damage with artillery on identified enemy targets, and carry out counter-battery countermeasures.

The presence of citizens of Uzbekistan was noted in the units of the Russian occupying forces stationed in the temporarily occupied Horlivka of the Donetsk region. The specified persons arrived in the city of Mariupol to carry out construction works. Upon arrival, their passports were confiscated and they were mobilized to join the occupying forces as volunteers.

During the day, the aviation of the defense forces made 8 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy. Also, our defenders destroyed 4 operational-tactical reconnaissance UAVs. Units of rocket troops and artillery hit 7 enemy artillery pieces in firing positions during the day.