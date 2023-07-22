ENG
On July 22, air defense forces destroyed all 5 shaheds that attacked Ukraine. Enemy also launched 4 missile and 36 air strikes, - General Staff

Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff released information about Russian occupants’ air and missile strikes on territory of Ukraine on July 22.

The statement reads: "During the day, the Russian occupiers struck again at the territory of Ukraine using Shahed attack drones.

As a result of successful combat work by the Air Force's air defense forces and means, all 5 attack UAVs were destroyed.

In addition, the enemy launched 4 missile and 36 air strikes, fired 23 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, there were civilian casualties, and residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were damaged.

The probability of missile and air strikes across Ukraine remains high."

