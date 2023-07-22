Rheinmetall to supply Ukraine with new 35mm Gepard ammunition to shoot down Russian drones

German concern Rheinmetall has redesigned existing 35mm ammunition intended for on-board armament of infantry fighting vehicles to be used in Gepard anti-aircraft systems. This ammunition will allow Ukrainian Armed Forces to shoot down Russian drones.

It is reported by Bild, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to "European Truth".

According to the newspaper, to address the acute shortage of ammunition, Rheinmetall has installed a new production line at its plant in Unterluss (Lower Saxony) in a few months - something that usually takes years.

It is noted that Rheinmetall is to supply 300,000 shells to Gepard, 40,000 of which will be delivered this year.

According to the article, due to a shortage of ammunition, the Ukrainian military usually fires only five volleys, although the guns of these systems can fire up to 20 shells in one turn.

Germany has a shortage of stocks of this ammunition, as the Gepard dates back to the 1980s, and there is no documentation for its management. Therefore, engineers converted the existing 35mm ammunition intended for on-board armament of infantry fighting vehicles to be used in anti-aircraft systems.

"These products save lives. Every downed drone is important for the people of Kyiv and other cities who fear new attacks every day," said Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger.