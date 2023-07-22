ENG
Prosecutor’s Office: Russians shell Dvorichna in Kharkiv region - one person killed, one wounded. PHOTOS

As a result of Saturday’s shelling of Dvorichna, Kharkiv region, one civilian was killed and another wounded.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it is informed by Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

On Saturday, at about 15:00, Russian occupation forces shelled Dvorichna village, Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region.

"A 45-year-old civilian was killed. A 60-year-old man was also wounded. He was hospitalized," the press service of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reports.

A pre-trial investigation has been initiated into the violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

