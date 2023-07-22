It is controlled by Ukraine and will work stably for depositors, - Zelensky on nationalization of Sense Bank

"Sense Bank, which belonged to Russian oligarchs, is now controlled by our state and will operate as usual.

As reports Censor.NЕТ, this was stated in the evening video appeal by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

"Today, the procedure for one of the systemic banks owned by Russian oligarchs has been completed. Now it is under state management, and the rights of depositors and the stability of the banking sector are guaranteed. In the future, this bank will operate as usual," Zelensky emphasized.

He thanked the team of the National Bank, the Government and the Deposit Guarantee Fund for taking quick and effective steps within the framework of the legal procedure.

"Another asset of the Russian oligarchs, who still continue to work within the existing system, is controlled by our state," Zelensky concluded.

