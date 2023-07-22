Zelensky initiates convening of NATO-Ukraine Council on grain corridor

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky addressed NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg with a proposal to immediately convene the NATO-Ukraine Council due to the security crisis in the Black Sea.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, this was stated by Zelensky in the evening appeal.

"We discussed with Mr. Stoltenberg our steps to unblock and ensure the sustainable operation of the grain corridor. In our cooperation, we have moved to a new, higher level - the level of the NATO-Ukraine Council. And this mechanism can work," Zelensky said.

He noted that he had addressed Stoltenberg with a proposal to immediately convene such a Council for relevant crisis consultations. Zelensky emphasized that the meeting would take place in the coming days.

Volodymyr Zelensky also wrote about his conversation with Stoltenberg in a telegram.

It is noted that Zelenskyy and Stoltenberg discussed the implementation of the agreements reached during the Vilnius Summit of the Alliance, as well as further steps towards Ukraine's integration into NATO.

"We shared our assessments of the current situation in the Black Sea and the risks it poses to global food security," the Ukrainian leader said.

He also added that during the conversation, they identified the priority and future steps necessary to unblock and sustainably operate the Black Sea "grain corridor".

