Leopard repair center has been launched in Poland. First two tanks have already arrived from Ukraine - Blaszczak

A service center for repairing Leopard tanks has been opened in Gliwice (Poland)

This was stated by Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to LeagueBusinessInform.

"The repair center in Gliwice has started working. The first two Leopard tanks have already arrived from Ukraine to Bumar," he wrote.

In April 2023, at the next Ramstein meeting, Blaszczak signed an agreement with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius to establish a center for the repair of Leopard tanks damaged in battles with the Russian occupiers.

At the time, Pistorius said that the service hub could start operating by the end of May, but the process was delayed due to disagreements between Germany and Poland.