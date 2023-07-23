ENG
Strike in Odesa: 1 killed and 19 wounded, including 4 children. PHOTOS

Terrorist country has once again attacked Odesa region with various weapons.

This was announced by the head of the Odesa Regional Military District Administration, Oleh Kiper, Censor.NET reports.

"19 injured, one dead. 6 residential buildings, including apartment blocks, were destroyed. Two architectural monuments and a church were damaged. Dozens of cars were vandalised. Windows were smashed in many buildings, roofs and facades were damaged," the statement said.

As Censor.NET reported, the explosions occurred in the city around 00:55. Before that, an air raid was declared in the region.

Read also on Censor.NET: UNESCO condemns attacks on historic centre of Odesa

