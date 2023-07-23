Attack on Odesa region: 9 out of 19 enemy missiles destroyed - Air Force

On night of July 23, 2023, occupiers attacked Odesa region again.

It is informed by Censor.NЕТ referring to press office of Air Force Command.

According to the Air Force, the enemy used a total of 19 missiles of various types:

- 5 Oniks cruise missiles from the Bastion coastal missile system (Crimea);

- 3 X-22 air-launched cruise missiles - launched from Tu-22MZ aircraft (Black Sea);

- 4 Kalibr sea-launched cruise missiles - allegedly from a submarine (Black Sea);

- 5 Iskander-K land-launched cruise missiles (Crimea);

- 2 Iskander-M ballistic missiles (Crimea).

As a result of combat operations, the Air Force destroyed 9 air targets:

- 4 Kalibr sea-launched cruise missiles;

- 5 Iskander-K land-launched cruise missiles.

"Over the current and previous days, the Air Force aviation has carried out more than 15 air strikes on objects, places of concentration of equipment and personnel of the Russian occupiers," the statement said.

As reported, on the night of July 23, Russian troops attacked Odesa region

with at least 5 types of missiles of all types of basing.

As a result of the missile attack on Odesa, 1 person was killed and 22 were injured, including 4 children.According to the South military command center, the Russians hit the port infrastructure of Odesa, and civilian objects were damaged due to missile misfires.

Censor.NET also reported that on July 22, the occupiers fired twice at the city of Kupyansk, Kharkiv region. Censor.NET also reported on the shelling of Dvorichna, Kharkiv region.

On the night of July 23, Russian troops attacked the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia district with four missiles.