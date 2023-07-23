Small villages in Luhansk region occupied by racists last year are slowly "dying"

There is no electricity supply in occupied villages of Luhansk region and other communications are damaged.

This was reported by the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Artem Lysohor, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Small villages occupied by the enemy last year are gradually "dying". The Russians do not demonstrate any position on them. They just don't notice them," the statement reads.

For more than a year, the settlements have no electricity and other damaged communications.

See more: Occupants attacked 115 settlements in Sumy region over last day. PHOTOS

"No one is going to fix it. No help is coming either. Even before the so-called "first elections". Because, according to the Russians, only a small part of the electorate lives there," added Lisohor.