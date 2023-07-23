Night attack on Odesa is another war crime of Kremlin, - Borrell

The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Policy and Security Policy Josep Borrell said that the night shelling of Odesa is another war crime of the Russian Federation

As Censor.NET informs, Borrell wrote about this on his Twitter.

"The continuous Russian missile terror against Odesa, which is protected by UNESCO, is another war crime by the Kremlin, which also destroyed the main Orthodox cathedral - a world heritage site. Russia has already damaged hundreds of cultural objects in an attempt to destroy Ukraine."

As a result of a missile attack on Odesa, 1 person died, 22 were injured, including 4 children. According to OC "South", rockets hit the port infrastructure of Odesa, civilian objects were damaged due to missile errors.

According to the Air Force, 9 out of 19 enemy missiles were destroyed during the attack on Odesa. The City Hall specified that as a result of the barbaric night shelling of Odessa, more than 40 buildings were mutilated in the city.

According to the Odesa RMA, 25 architectural monuments of the XIX-XX centuries were damaged in the city as a result of the strike.

