Italy is ready to participate in reconstruction of Transfiguration Cathedral in Odesa, - Meloni

Italy is ready to participate in the reconstruction of the Transfiguration Cathedral in Odesa and other treasures of the cultural heritage of Ukraine damaged as a result of Russian attacks.

Thus, the head of the Council of Ministers of Italy, Giorgia Meloni, noted that the invaders are destroying European civilization, its sacred symbols.

"Attacks in Odesa, the death of innocent people, the destruction of the Transfiguration Cathedral deeply sadden us. Russian aggressors are destroying granaries, depriving millions of people who need food," Meloni said.

"A free people will not allow itself to be intimidated, barbarism will not win. Italy, with its unique experience in the field of registration in the world, is ready to join the reconstruction of the cathedral and other treasures of the cultural heritage of Ukraine," she added.

As a result of the missile strike on Odesa, 1 person was killed and 22 were injured, including 4 children. According to the OC "South", the Russians hit the port infrastructure of Odesa, and civilian objects were damaged due to missile malfunction.

According to the Air Force, 9 out of 19 enemy missiles were destroyed during the attack on Odesa region.

