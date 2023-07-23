Ukraine needs more Western air defense systems to create full-fledged air shield, - Zelensky

Ukraine needs more Western air defense systems to create a full-fledged air shield and stop Russian terror.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"Ukraine needs a full-fledged air shield - this is the only way to defeat Russian missile terror. We have already shown that we can shoot down even those Russian missiles that the terrorists particularly boasted about. Thanks to the help of partners and air defense systems provided to Ukraine, our defenders of the sky have saved thousands of lives," the post reads.

But, Zelensky adds, more air defense systems are needed for the entire Ukrainian territory, for all cities and communities.

"The world should not get used to Russian terror - terror must be defeated. And it is possible!" - he summarized.

It will be recalled that the Air Force stated that the Ukrainian air defense system cannot shoot down the Onyx missiles with which Russia is shelling Odesa.

