Prosecutor General’s Office is investigating participation of Belarusian Red Cross in deportation of Ukrainian children, - Kostin

The Prosecutor General’s Office has launched an investigation into cases of deportation of Ukrainian children in which the Belarusian Red Cross was involved.

Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin announced this on Twitter, Censor.NET reports.

"The participation of the Belarusian Red Cross in the forced deportation of Ukrainian children from the territories occupied by the Russian Federation to Belarus is complicity in the commission of an international crime. This organization grossly violates the norms of the Geneva Conventions, as well as the founding principles of the Red Cross Movement," the post reads.

Kostin expressed hope that the ICRC will consider this violation of integrity and take appropriate measures.

"For our part, we have started an investigation to ensure accountability for every case of forcible transfer and/or deportation of Ukrainian children," he added.

As reported, a report recently appeared on the Internet, in which the Secretary General of the Belarusian Red Cross, Dmytro Shevtsov, during a trip to the Ukrainian Red Cross, noted that his organization is involved in the "rehabilitation" of Ukrainian children.

The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, said that after a series of violations by the Belarusian Red Cross, there are sufficient grounds for its exclusion from the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent.

The International Red Cross stated that it did not know about the trip of the Secretary General of the Belarusian Red Cross, Dmytro Shevtsov, to the occupied territories of Ukraine, and was not informed about the procedure for the removal of Ukrainian children to the territory of Belarus and Russia.