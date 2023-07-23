Ukraine launched counteroffensive later in order to accumulate enough ammunition and equipment, - Zelensky

Ukraine launched a counteroffensive in the summer, because in the spring the Armed Forces did not have enough ammunition, Western weapons and soldiers who would be trained to use them.

This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in an interview with CNN, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"We had plans to start it in the spring. But we didn't do it because, frankly, we didn't have enough ammunition and weapons and we didn't have enough brigades properly trained in these weapons, especially since the training missions were conducted outside Ukraine. But we still started. And that's important," Zelensky said.

He also explained that due to the delay in the counteroffensive, the Russian military used the time to mine the frontline areas and build several defense lines. According to Zelensky, this is what is currently slowing down the counteroffensive.

"Yes, I understand that it is always better to see victory sooner. We also want this. But the question is the price... of this victory. Therefore, let's not literally throw people under the tanks. Let's plan our counteroffensive as suggested by our analysts, our intelligence," Zelensky concluded.

Recently, he also stated that soon the Ukrainian counteroffensive "will gain momentum".

