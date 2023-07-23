Ukraine has already returned about 50% of territory that was originally seized by Russia, - Blinken

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that Ukraine has already recaptured about half of its territories, which were occupied by Russia since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

As Censor.NET informs, with reference to the European Pravda, Blinken said this in an interview with CNN, which is cited by Reuters.

"Ukraine has already returned about 50% of the territory that was originally captured (by Russia - ed.)."

At the same time, according to him, during the counteroffensive operations, the Armed Forces of Ukraine encountered considerable resistance.

Watch more: Ammunition dropped from drone on Russian positions. VIDEO

"It's still relatively early days in the counteroffensive. It's tough. It's not going to be over in the next week or two," Blinken added.

He said that the US believes that Ukraine's counteroffensive will continue for at least a few more months.