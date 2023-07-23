Poland is creating new military unit on border with Belarus, - Blaszczak

A new military unit - an engineer battalion - will be created this year in the city of Augustów in the Podlaskie Voivodeship, near the border with Belarus.

Polish Minister of National Defense Mariusz Blaszczak said this during his visit to the city of Augustów on Sunday, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"An engineering battalion will be created in August this year," Blaschak said.

He added that the military unit will be part of the 15th Gizhik Mechanized Brigade and will be part of the 16th Mechanized Division.

According to him, the unit will be armed with wheeled mine barriers.

