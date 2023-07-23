ENG
In Tavria direction, Defense Forces are systematically knocking enemy out of their positions. Losses of enemy are 2 companies and 30 units of equipment, - Tarnavsky

On July 22, battles continue in the Tavria direction, the Defense Forces are systematically knocking the Russians out of their positions.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the commander of the operational-strategic group of troops "Tavria" Oleksandr Tarnavsky on Telegram.

The message states: "On the Tavria direction, the Defense Forces are systematically knocking the enemy out of their positions.

Artillery units of the Defense Forces of the Tavria direction performed 1,211 fire missions during the day.

Over the last day, the enemy lost almost two companies killed and wounded. 30 units of enemy military equipment were destroyed. In particular, a tank, 7 ACVs, 12 artillery systems and mortars, and automobile equipment.

7 enemy ammunition depots were also destroyed."

