ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10282 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
2 275 23

Russians captured and took away many wagons with grain in occupied part of Zaporizhzhia region, - General Staff

вагон,укрзалізниця

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published information about the looting by Russian occupiers of the occupied territories of the Zaporizhzhia region.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The message states: "Russian occupiers continue to rob the civilian population, appropriating the grain harvest of peaceful citizens of Ukraine. For example, in the village of Pryshyb in the Zaporizhzhia region, the Russian occupiers are taking out a large number of freight cars with various types of grain crops from the territory of an agricultural enterprise with the help of diesel locomotives."

See more: Enemy fired missiles at Zaporizhzhia’s outskirts. PHOTO

Author: 

Armed Forces HQ (3985) robbery (47) Zaporizka region (1185) cereal (19)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 