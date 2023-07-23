Russians captured and took away many wagons with grain in occupied part of Zaporizhzhia region, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published information about the looting by Russian occupiers of the occupied territories of the Zaporizhzhia region.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The message states: "Russian occupiers continue to rob the civilian population, appropriating the grain harvest of peaceful citizens of Ukraine. For example, in the village of Pryshyb in the Zaporizhzhia region, the Russian occupiers are taking out a large number of freight cars with various types of grain crops from the territory of an agricultural enterprise with the help of diesel locomotives."

See more: Enemy fired missiles at Zaporizhzhia’s outskirts. PHOTO