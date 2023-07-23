Attack on Odesa once again demonstrates terrorist nature of Russian regime, - Speaker of Czech Parliament Pekarova-Adamova

The Speaker of the Czech Parliament, Marketa Pekarova-Adamova, condemned the night shelling of Odesa by Russian troops.

She wrote about this on her Twitter, Censor.NET reports.

"On November 15, 2022, the parliament declared the Russian regime a terrorist by its resolution. The Russian attack on Odesa, as a result of which children were injured and the famous cathedral was destroyed, fully indicates the veracity of the adopted text. We will continue to support Ukrainians in protecting themselves from criminals," the post reads.

As reported, as a result of a missile attack on Odesa, 1 person died, 22 were injured, including 4 children. According to the OC "South", rockets hit the port infrastructure of Odesa, civilian objects were damaged due to missile errors.

According to the Air Force, 9 out of 19 enemy missiles were destroyed during the attack on Odesa. The City Hall specified that as a result of the barbaric night shelling of Odessa, more than 40 buildings were damaged in the city.

The international community condemned this terrorist act.