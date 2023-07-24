Information about destruction of Savior and Transfiguration Cathedral in Odesa by high-precision munition does not correspond to reality, - Ministry of Defense of Russian Federation

The Ministry of Defense officially stated that the information spread by the "Kyiv regime" about the destruction of the Transfiguration Cathedral in Odesa by a Russian missile is false.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the Russian Ministry of Defense on Telegram.

The message states: "The information disseminated by the Kyiv regime about the damage caused by the use of high-precision weapons to the Savior and Transfiguration Cathedral in the city of Odesa is not true.

All objects designated for destruction and destroyed on the night of July 23, where the Kyiv regime together with foreign specialists were preparing terrorist acts against the Russian Federation, were located at a safe distance from the temple complex."

As reported, as a result of a missile attack on Odesa, 1 person died, 22 were injured, including 4 children. According to the OC "South", rockets hit the port infrastructure of Odesa, civilian objects were damaged due to missile errors.

According to the Air Force, 9 out of 19 enemy missiles were destroyed during the attack on Odesa. The City Hall specified that as a result of the barbaric night shelling of Odessa, more than 40 buildings were damaged in the city.