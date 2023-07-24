In summer of 2024, Ukraine will be able to join NATO, - Reznikov

Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine may end next summer, predicts Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov. The official emphasizes that Ukraine will win it.

"Yes. We will win this war," the minister said when asked by reporters if he thought the war would end by the summer of 2024.

According to him, at the next NATO summit to be held in Washington (USA) in July 2024, Ukraine may be admitted to the North Atlantic Alliance. Then the war can end, Reznikov noted.

"Who knows, maybe this will be a very important day for Ukraine. This is just my forecast," the official voiced his opinion.

Reznikov also belittled the refusal of US President Joe Biden's administration to commit to accepting Ukraine into NATO immediately after the end of the war.

"I think there is no need for this. Ukraine will have an orderly admission process, and in the meantime will continue work on the necessary reforms," said the head of the IOU.

The minister also emphasized that the benefits of Ukraine's accession to NATO only increased taking into account its struggle against the military aggression of the Russian Federation.

"After the victory, after that, it will be in the interests of NATO because we have become the real eastern shield of NATO or the eastern shield of Europe," he said, adding that Ukraine gained "real combat experience - how to deter the Russians, defeat them, use standard NATO weapons."