Reconstruction of Kakhovka HPP will make sense if it is not possible to solve issue of water shortage in another way, - Ukrhydroenergo

If it is possible to solve a number of technical issues related to the undermining of the Kakhovka HPP, the reconstruction of the station will not make sense.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrhydroenergo.

Among the problems that will have to be solved, the company names:

covering the water deficit in the Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions, which depended on supplies from the Kakhovka reservoir;

losses of the irrigation system, which was fed from the reservoir and water supply of Crimea after the de-occupation;

supply of water to cooling ponds of the Zaporizhzhia NPP (full start-up of the plant after de-occupation is impossible without restoration of the Kakhov reservoir)

provision of river navigation on the Dnipro (currently, the depth at the site of the Kakhovka Reservoir has decreased by approximately 14 meters).

Read more: Information about destruction of Savior and Transfiguration Cathedral in Odesa by high-precision munition does not correspond to reality, - Ministry of Defense of Russian Federation

"If we can solve these issues without restoring the Kakhovka HPP, then it will be possible to discuss whether it is expedient to build a hydroelectric power station. However, at the moment (reconstruction - ed.) HPP is the only solution to these problems," Ukrhydroenergo noted.

It will be reminded, on July 18, the Cabinet of Ministers approved a resolution on an experimental project to start the reconstruction of the Kakhovskaya HPP, which was blown up by the Russians.