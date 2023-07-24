3 tons of Russian artillery shells were stored in military warehouse in Crimea, - Russian media

During the explosions in Crimea on July 22, a military warehouse where 3 tons of Russian artillery shells were stored caught fire in the Krasnohvardiisk district.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to ASTRA.

Sources of the publication report that 3 tons of artillery ammunition were stored in the warehouse that was burning in the Krasnohvardiisk district.

The Russian warehouse caught fire after the drone attack.

It will be reminded, on July 22, Censor.NET reported on explosions in Crimea. Aksyonov announced an attempted raid using a UAV on infrastructural facilities of the Red Guard district.

On the morning of July 24, explosions were heard in the occupied Crimea. A hit to an ammunition depot in the Dzhankoy district was recorded.

