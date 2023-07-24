Drone attacks on Moscow and Crimea: Russian Federation has declared that it reserves right to "take tough measures in response"

After the drone attack on Moscow and Crimea, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation stated that the Russian side reserves the right to take tough measures in response.

As reported by Censor.NET, this is stated in the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation.

"According to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, in the early morning of July 24, there were attempts to attack objects in Moscow with the help of two Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles. All of them were suppressed by means of electronic warfare and suffered an accident. There were no casualties or serious damage. Two non-residential buildings were damaged.

On July 24, a helicopter drone without an explosive device fell on the territory of the central cemetery of the Zelenograd district of Moscow.

On the night of July 24, an attempt by the Kyiv regime to attack objects in Crimea with 17 drones was also stopped. 14 drones were suppressed by means of electronic warfare, 11 of them crashed in the waters of the Black Sea, and three more fell on the territory of the peninsula. Three drones were destroyed by air defense forces. There are no casualties. According to the head of the Republic of Crimea S. V. Aksenov, a hit to an ammunition depot in the Dzhankoy district was recorded. A private house in the Kirovsk district was damaged by UAV debris," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

In addition, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated that Ukraine has already taken responsibility for these attacks: "The head of the country's Ministry of Digital Affairs, M. Fedorov, publicly confirmed the involvement of the Zelensky regime in them and stated that Kyiv will continue such attacks, and their number will increase."

"We regard what happened as another use of terrorist methods by the military-political leadership of Ukraine, intimidation of the civilian population. These attacks had no military meaning. We strongly condemn this yet another crime of the Kyiv regime. We call on international organizations to give it a proper assessment.

Behind the audacious actions of Ukrainian neo-Nazis is the West's intent on further aggravating the situation. The Russian side reserves the right to take tough measures in response," added the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation.

It is also noted that the Investigative Committee of Russia has initiated criminal proceedings regarding the mentioned facts.