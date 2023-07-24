Shallowing of Dnipro in Dnipro HPP area has become critical for operation of station, - "Ukrhydroenergo"

The water level in the Dnipro in the Dnipro HPP region is critically low for the full-fledged operation of the Dnipro hydroelectric power plant.

CEO Ihor Syrota said this in an interview with Forbes, Censor.NET reports.

"The average level of the lower reservoir near the dam of the Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant is 12.05 m. For the Dniprov Hydroelectric Power Station to function properly, the water level should be at least 12-12.5 m," the report says.

It is noted that by the end of the heating season, Ukrhydroenergo together with the project institute hope to find a solution so that the station can operate at full capacity and provide the energy system with balancing capacities.

