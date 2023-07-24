Guterres called on Russian Federation to return to "grain agreement"

UN Secretary General António Guterres called on Russia to return to the implementation of the Black Sea Initiative

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"I call on Russia to return to the implementation of the Black Sea Initiative in accordance with my latest proposal," the Secretary General said.

He emphasized that now Russia and Ukraine play a key role in ensuring food security around the world.

As Guterres noted, for his part, he confirms that he supports ensuring access to world food and fertilizer markets from both Ukraine and Russia. Thus, food security will be "secured for all".

Read more: Putin: Russia will consider returning to grain deal if all its requirements are met and implemented