At time of Russian attack, 6 Romanian ships were in port of Reni

At the time of the Russian drone attack, 6 Romanian ships were in the port of Reni, while Romania did not impose any traffic restrictions on the Danube.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

According to the Romanian publication, the country's authorities decided to move all ships back to Romania after the Russian attack. Previously, they were not damaged and are now on the Romanian side of the Danube River.

At the same time, Romania did not introduce any traffic restrictions on the Danube, the operation of ports in the border area is carried out as usual.

