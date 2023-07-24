Batch of 4 Leopard 2A4s and 10 armored personnel carriers has already been sent to Ukraine, - Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Spain

Spain has sent another batch of humanitarian and military aid to Ukraine, which includes a batch of 4 Leopard 2A4 tanks and 10 TOA M-113 armored vehicles.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to European Pravda, this is stated in the message of the Ministry of Defense of Spain.

As the Spanish Ministry of Defense notes, a ship with cargo left the port of Santander for Ukraine, which is expected to be fully delivered to the Ukrainian Armed Forces at the beginning of August.

"The cargo sent by Spain consists of four Leopard 2A4 tanks in addition to six Leopard 2 with the same characteristics that have already been transferred to the Ukrainian side," the message says.

In addition, Spain sent ten TOA M-113 armored vehicles (three of them for the State Border Service of Ukraine), ten cargo trucks (five for border guards, the rest for the Armed Forces), an armored multi-purpose vehicle (for border guards).

The cargo also includes three civilian ambulances and an armored ambulance, as well as an armored civilian ambulance (for border guards).