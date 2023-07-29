German politicians call on government to provide long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine

German politicians from the opposition Christian Democratic Union are calling on the government to provide Ukraine with Taurus long-range cruise missiles.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to DW.

"Berlin should "immediately" provide long-range Taurus missiles to Kyiv," CDU member of the Bundestag Roderich Kiesewetter said.

He noted that the Bundeswehr has 600 Taurus in service, of which about 450 are not in a condition to be used, but they can be modernized by the MBDA company and prepared for shipment to Ukraine.

For his part, the expert of the Free Democratic Party (VDP), which is part of the ruling coalition, Markus Faber reminded that the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully use the Storm Shadow cruise missiles provided by Great Britain. This testifies to the importance of this type of weapons for Ukraine.

Ukraine's Ambassador to Germany, Oleksiy Makeev, also called for the provision of the Taurus anti-tank missile system, asking "this time to shorten the discussion part and thereby save human lives", recalling the long debate in Germany regarding the provision of other weapons, in particular Leopard tanks.

However, the German Ministry of Defense confirmed its refusal to supply missiles to Ukraine. The representative of the ministry pointed to the publication of the statement of the Minister of Defense of the country, Boris Pistorius, who made it clear that Taurus will not be supplied to the Armed Forces.