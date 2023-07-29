Russians are preparing groundwork for provocations in Black Sea, OC "South"

The enemy has long been preparing the groundwork for provocations in the Black Sea. For example, it is claimed that Ukraine used the grain corridor to attack the Russian fleet.

This was stated by the head of the joint press center of the Operational Command "South" Natalia Humeniuk on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"We are monitoring all these messages, all this logic of the development of events and are ready for the fact that there may be provocations. It will be absolutely clear from our side to expose them," Humeniuk said.

She said that the Russians had long been preparing the grounds for accusing Ukraine. For example, during the period of the "grain agreement", the enemy accused the Ukrainian defense forces of using the grain corridor in order to direct drones to their ships.

"Recent information that one of the ships of the Black Sea Fleet was attacked by unknown drones was also aimed at heating up such a preliminary basis for future attacks," Humeniuk noted.