Russia plans to accelerate approximation of schools in the occupied territories to Russian standards: they want to issue Russian-type certificates - National Resistance Center

Russian occupiers plan to introduce new standards for certification and accreditation of school education institutions.

It was reported by Center of National Resistance, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"The occupation administration in the TOT of Zaporizhzhia region received an instruction from the "Federal Service for Supervision of Education and Science of the Russian Federation" to introduce new standards for certification and accreditation of school education institutions.

In particular, it is expected that by the end of this year, the occupiers and collaborators will "accredit" about 1,300 educational institutions, which can then issue Russian school certificates to graduates.

According to the Kremlin's plan, such a step will allow to attract more young people in the TOT to enter Russian universities," the statement said.