Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to move on southern flank around Bakhmut - Malyar

Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar released information on situation at frontline on July 29.

Malyar noted: "East. Today we continued to move forward on the southern flank around Bakhmut. There are some advances. The northern flank - fighting continues with no change in positions.

The enemy is now deploying additional forces and equipment to the Bakhmut direction. In the city of Bakhmut, shelling continues from both sides. The enemy is firing intensively, including from large-caliber machine guns, ATGMs, and has deployed a surveillance system.

The enemy is active in the Kupyansk and Lyman sectors. Today they made several attempts to advance, but failed and suffered losses.

Fighting continues in the Avdiivka sector. The enemy is trying to advance unsuccessfully. But our defenders do not leave him a single chance.

In the Mariinka sector, the enemy intensified assault actions with the use of equipment - tanks and armored personnel carriers. But to no avail. Our defenders repelled all the attacks and significantly destroyed the enemy's offensive potential.

South. Today, we are gradually but surely advancing in the Berdiansk and Melitopol directions. Fighting continues in all areas of the offensive. Our defenders are doing their job around several settlements. But all the details will be disclosed when the security of operations allows."

