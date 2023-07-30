ENG
Russia launched a missile attack on Sumy. An educational institution was damaged - RMA

On Saturday evening, July 29, Russian terrorists shelled Sumy.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported by Sumy RMA.

"Russian terrorists have launched a missile attack on an educational institution in Sumy. All necessary services are working at the arrival site. We remind you! Do not post photos or videos of the hit site or of the response operations. Do not ignore air raid warning signals," the UBA wrote.

Information on the damage and casualties is being updated.

The air raid lasted from 20:05 to 20:45. The siren sounded again at 21:26.

Read more: Explosion occurs in Sumy on July 29 during an alert

