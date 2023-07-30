Saudi Arabia plans to hold peace talks on Ukraine without Russian participation - WSJ

Saudi Arabia plans to hold talks on war in Ukraine. Russia will not participate in them.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported by RBK-Ukraine referring to The Wall Street Journal.

The talks will be held between Western countries, Ukraine and key developing countries, including India and Brazil.

Diplomats involved in the discussions told the publication that the talks on Ukraine will take place on August 5 and 6 in Jeddah. High-ranking officials from 30 countries will arrive there.

"This comes amid a growing struggle between the Kremlin and Ukraine's Western supporters for the support of major developing countries, many of which are neutral on the war in Ukraine," the article says.

Read more: Saudi Arabia declares "active neutrality" in relations with Ukraine and Russia

The newspaper reports that Ukraine and Western officials hope that these efforts will culminate in a peace summit later this year.

It is expected that the summit will sign a document with general principles for ending the war in Ukraine, which will then launch future peace talks with Russia.

This year's summit will not be attended by Russia, which avoids any serious talk of peace and adheres to maximalist demands for any settlement of the war.

Read more: Ukrainian formula for peace can become a global formula - Zelensky at Charlemagne Award ceremony