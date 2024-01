Russians shelled Sumy region 25 times on July 29 - 122 explosions recorded - RMA

During today, enemy made 25 attacks. 122 explosions were registered. The report states: "17 settlements in 9 territorial communities were shelled: Sumy, Krasnopilska, Bilopilska, Yunakivska, Miropilska, Shalyhinska, Esmanska, Seredyno-Budska, Novoslobidska. Sumy community: a rocket attack on an educational institution in Sumy. Information on losses and destruction is being clarified. Shalyhinska community: mortar shelling (2 explosions). Esmanska community: mortar shelling (7 explosions).

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported in Sumy RMA official Facebook.

The report states: "17 settlements in 9 territorial communities were shelled: Sumy, Krasnopilska, Bilopilska, Yunakivska, Miropilska, Shalyhinska, Esmanska, Seredyno-Budska, Novoslobidska.

Sumy community: a rocket attack on an educational institution in Sumy. Information on losses and destruction is being clarified.

Shalyhinska community: mortar shelling (2 explosions).

Esmanska community: mortar shelling (7 explosions).

Read more: Over past day, enemy shelled border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions 7 times

Krasnopilska community: mortar shelling (15 explosions), self-propelled artillery (3 explosions).

Bilopilska community: mortar (38 explosions), cannon artillery (8 explosions).

Shalyhinska community: cannon artillery (9 explosions). 1 private residential building was damaged.

Novoslobidska community: MLRS (10 explosions), mortar (12 explosions), grenade launcher (29 explosions). 2 private residential buildings, 2 outbuildings, and a power line were damaged.

Read more: Russia launched a missile attack on Sumy. An educational institution was damaged - RMA

Yunakivska community: artillery shelling (8 explosions).

Seredyno-Budska community: artillery shelling (1 explosion).

Miropilska community: mortar shelling (2 explosions)".

See more: Occupants attacked 115 settlements in Sumy region over last day. PHOTOS