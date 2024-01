Soldiers of the 77th separate airmobile brigade of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated Russian soldiers in the city of Bakhmut, in the area of the "Rose Alley".

According to Censor.NET, the footage of the destruction of the invaders was published in a telegram by MP Yuriy Mysyagin.

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

Watch more: Ukrainian troops eliminated an enemy UAV operator group in Bakhmut sector. VIDEO